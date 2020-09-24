BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Patients were in shock last week after finding out their Brevard County doctor, Dr. John Magri, 59, suddenly died.

The shock didn't stop there, though, as Magri later tested positive for COVID-19 during a postmortem examination.

While wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gear, Melbourne Beach Police Chief Melanie Griswold responded along with a co-worker to the call at Magri's house on September 16, the day he died.

“The very next day the officer received a call from the medical examiner that (Magri) did test positive postmortem for COVID,” Griswold said. “We've taken appropriate action to make sure no one here tested positive.”

Eau Gallie Medical Center patient Eddy Mondesir just found out the walk-in clinic where he's been seen for more than a year, was closed until further notice.

Mondesir says didn't mind driving from Palm Bay to see Magri because he was a good, affordable doctor who came highly recommended by a friend.

Mondesir said he went to the clinic about a month ago and noticed the doctor wasn't wearing a mask.

“The patients had masks on but the staff didn't,” he said. “I wasn't really concerned because I was wearing my mask”.

Patients walking up to the clinic's door are met with a sign that reads, in part, "If you have not already been contacted by the clinic but were seen recently, you should be aware of your potential exposure, be tested for COVID-19 and follow the CDC's guidance."

“Personally, from knowing him for the time that I did, that if he knew he was sick he wouldn't continue coming to work,” Mondesir said.

According to the medical examiner, Magri's cause of death is still unknown.

But what is clear is that his patients, like Penny Perian, say he was a good doctor and will be missed.

“First of all, he was always available , you can walk in if you really needed help. He would figure out how to get you seen,” Perian said. “I thought I would stop and give my condolences.”

Spectrum News 13 wants to reiterate the medical examiner is still determining Magri's official cause of death. Since he tested positive for COVID, the sign on the door at the walk-in clinic is encouraging people to get tested.

The note did not say when the clinic would reopen.