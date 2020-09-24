ORLANDO, Fla. — A team of four female artists spent weeks on a mural that’s adding a big splash of local color to Orlando. They say they want the symbolism in the painting to really make an impact.​

It started with a desire to create a positive, powerful picture.

The woman in the mural is the heart of the project — the dove in her hand symbolizes peace and purity and the circle surrounding her stands for unity.

Overall, the mural is meant to serve as a strong symbol of hope during times of racial tensions, the artists said.

“I just remember when everything was going on with Black Lives Matter and all the police brutality." said recent University of Central Florida graduate Sabrina Dessalines. "I felt like there was a something that I wanted to do. But I didn’t want to do what every other artists were doing. Painting just a Breonna Taylor painting.“

Instead, it's the face of local woman, named Jennifer.

She's an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a sexual assault survivor.

“As she put it, she said, ‘I’m just a black girl from a neighborhood, trying to do good for my community,'" said project leader Maureen Hudas.

​“Even though there’s a lot of situations, a lot of bad things going around in the black community right now, just knowing that someone out there like Jennifer that are out doing great things are being looked at," said Dr. Phillips High School senior Zoe Gainey. "They're being loved and put on walls.”

The finished product brought awe, inspiring feelings of hope.

"If it makes people smile when they come across it, I think that’s just really awesome," said Florida Virtual School student Avery Krowl.

Then, these young women looked to their mentor, and their work, with pride.

They say in times that feel dark and dividing, they hope this brings light and hope.

“Sometimes you’ve got to step out of that space and get out and do something that you’re for, and promote something that you’re for, and stand for something that you’re for," Hudas said. "And we’re all for unity and love and hopefully making a better future."

When complete, the mural will be displayed at Eola General.