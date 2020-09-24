HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen the odd spectacle of NFL teams battling it out in empty stadiums. That may change to a certain extent in Houston in the near future.

What You Need To Know Houston Texans working with City of Houston to allow some in-person attendance



Target game is Oct. 4 tilt with Minnesota Vikings



Social distancing measures will be in place and attendance capped at 15,000



Some tickets on Ticketmaster and resale websites

The Houston Texans are said to be working with the city in order to allow 15,000 fans inside NRG Stadium for the team’s October 4 game with the Minnesota Vikings.

There will be social distancing measures in place, and on the team’s official website Texans president Jamey Rootes explained what that might look like.

"In terms of the capacity, we've had to go from 71,500 to 15,000 as kind of the ceiling for us because that's all we can do and still be able to maintain social distancing," Rootes said. "They're social distanced not from individuals, but in pods – two, four, six. Groups of tickets that they're together and then in all directions there's six feet away from them, so that as they're at the game, they're together in their pod, but they're socially distanced from everyone else."

In addition, gameday staff will arrive at staggered times.

"We will have a very significant staffing level, probably comparable to what you'd see for a sell-out environment just because we want to make sure this goes right," Rootes said. "We know it's not just about a football game. This has got to go well for our community to feel comfortable that we can get back to some sense of normalcy. We do feel an incredible responsibility to get it right."

NRG Stadium, formerly Reliant Stadium, seats 72,200 and features a retractable roof. Given its seating capacity, it will still look at little empty this season on gamedays.

It’s anticipated season ticket holders will get first crack at tickets, but there will likely be some available on Ticketmaster and from other vendors.

On Thursday, StufHub had tickets available starting at around $100.