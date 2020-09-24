ORLANDO, Fla. — Even with everything going on today, a couple of south Florida women say fighting climate change is still something that needs urgent attention.

And they are creating some very visual images to focus attention on their effort, through sculptures across the state.

The group has now added a sculpture in Orlando to ones recently put up in Tampa and Miami. The Orlando sculpture, which sits outside of Orlando’s City Hall on 400 South Orange Ave., depicts a grandfather sitting with his granddaughter on a park bench eating ice cream.

But the artwork, made completely of wax, is quickly melting each day the hot Florida sun hits it.

Organizers say it is not a literal, scientific look at what climate change does, but more of a symbolic visual that the Florida Climate Crisis campaign — supported by The Cleo Institute — is trying to show people.

The sculpture is expected to melt within four to five days, and then reveal a message to people about the climate change problem.

“Because when we see these temperatures rise, we also see ground ozone levels rise and that creates a lot more respiratory problems for the elderly and our children,” said Yoca Arditi-Rocha, an organizer of the effort.

Arditi-Rocha says living through an intense hurricane years ago inspired her to join the fight against climate change.

“Bunkering, listening to the tile roofs of my home pulling out, and I really felt so terrified because at that moment as a mom I couldn’t do anything else to protect my kids,” said Arditi-Rocha.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined other mayors across the country in a commitment to push for cleaner, healthier and more sustainable energy to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The Trump administration is pulling out of that agreement because it says it unfairly burdens American workers.