WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is not a fan of Meghan Markle and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The president took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday during a White House briefing after a reporter questioned Trump on Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s recent appearance in a Time 100 video where they encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

While the couple never mentioned Joe Biden by name, many interpreted their comments to be in support of Trump’s opponent. At the briefing, a reporter asked the president for his opinion after the couple “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.”

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” the president responded.

The video of the royal couple debuted on Tuesday, also voter registration day, as part of Time’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our time. But this one is," Meghan said in the video. "When we vote our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard."’

Harry called on Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

As an American born in Los Angeles, Markle will be able to vote in the upcoming presidential elections — but Harry, born into the royal family in the United Kingdom, will not.

The couple has not formally endorsed any candidate for president, but it’s a safe bet that Markle will not cast a vote for President Donald Trump.

Back in 2016, the actress vocally supported then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, going so far as to slam Trump for being “misogynistic” in a televised interview.

“Of course Trump is divisive — think about female voters alone. I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points,” Markle said on “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” at the time. “That’s a huge number and as misogynistic as Trump is — and so vocal about it — that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Nonetheless, Markle has made it clear that she will participate in the democratic process. Earlier this year, the 39-year-old spoke with Marie Claire about the importance of exercising one’s right to vote.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Meghan told the outlet in early August. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.