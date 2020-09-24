ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort plans an array of tropical South Seas changes, including what it trumpets as “beautifully redone” guest rooms and a bold new entryway, in time for its scheduled reopening in the summer of 2021.

Walt Disney World Resort Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley wrote in the Disney Parks blog on Thursday that visitors’s arrival experience “is about to take on a whole new look.”

It will happen in time for the resort’s 50-year anniversary, he wrote.

The new entry will feature a thatch-style, open-truss roof and a façade that will complement the colors of the resort’s longhouses — multiroom structures that carry names from islands in the South Pacific. Changes to the entry area also will include chandeliers that get their inspiration from fishing nets, glass boats, and bamboo.

“The new chandeliers will match the existing grand chandelier in the resort lobby, artfully bridging interior and exterior spaces,” Riddley wrote in the Disney Parks blog.

Also, bright, tropical colors will cover new wooden screens along the monorail station. Riddley called it “an exciting new composition that will greet you when you arrive.”

The resort also plans new bells and whistles to gardens and fountains, he wrote.

Riddley pointed out in his blog post that, while “work is underway over the coming months, guests can still enjoy access to the Great Ceremonial House and its operating dining and retail outlets.”

The resort has been closed since mid-March. It had been scheduled to reopen in August, then in early October. The delay to next summer allows Disney time to complete enhancements to the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.