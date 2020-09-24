TAMPA, Fla. - More than 900 SeaWorld and Busch Gardens positions will be affected by their decision to lay off workers who had been previously furloughed.

In a statement released Thursday, Busch Gardens cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The current environment requires us to setup the company for long term success. SeaWorld has determined that it must transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furloughed status to a permanent layoff," the statement said.

It added: “The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on each of our lives, in ways both small and profound. The same is true for the travel, tourism, entertainment, and hospitality industries, and the operations of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

