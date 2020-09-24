LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters once again gathered at Jefferson Square Park in downown Louisville Thursday. The park has been the epicenter for protesters since the movement began in May. Wednesday night 127 people were arrested in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police, 71 of those arrested were from Louisville, the remaining 56 were from out of state; some from Indiana, but others as far away as Oregon. Police also said of all the arrests, four people were carrying weapons. We do not know what kind of weapons.

The two LMPD officers shot Wednesday, Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Ofc. Robinson Desroches are both recovering from their injuries and the suspect 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson is in jail.

This step helps us balance our responsibility to keep everyone — protesters, first responders and bystanders — safe, while still allowing people the time and space to voice their calls for racial justice and equity during the day.https://t.co/FszRdhSc5E — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 24, 2020

