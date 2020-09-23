BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard-based nonprofit needs help finding a new place to put together it's annual toy drive.

It could mean needy children may not get gifts for Christmas this year.

Toys for Tots North Brevard is losing warehouse space they've had for the past five years. And, with the need going up due to the pandemic, the charity needs the room more now than ever.

Josiah Watkins just turned three, and his energy level matches his age.

His mother Jocelyn tries to keep up. And this past year has been a trying time for her family.

"I lost my daughter, so I lost myself after that," Watkins said.

Her 6-month-old daughter died of SIDS.

Stable finances have been hard to come by, but there's one group Watkins knew she could rely on.

"I explained to them what happened, and they helped me instantly," Watkins said. "They asked me what he liked and provided me with a bunch of toys."

She's talking about Toys for Tots North Brevard, which serves communities from Scottsmoor down to Rockledge.

They made Christmas special for them and 3,200 other children last year.

But, this holiday season, the non-profit expects demand to surge.

"It's a massive undertaking," says Denise Farias who is part of the organization. "They need will be double, due to the pandemic unfortunately."

But there's one problem.

Their 20,000 square feet of free warehouse space at Port Canaveral's Titusville Logistics Center is no longer available for their use.

"It was just an ideal spot," says Farias.

The port says the space is now for sale, and they have an interested buyer.

That means Toys for Tots has to find a new location with at least 9,000-10,000 square feet of space for the toy drive.

"We have tables set up, lots of volunteers who sort, count distribute," Farias said. "We are hoping someone can step up to the plate and help us out with some space."

Watkins hopes the help comes through.

"If I can help them get a warehouse, I definitely will," she said.

Time is working against Toys for Tots, though, as the toy drive campaign kicks off October 1.