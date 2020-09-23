WASHINGTON— As thousands flock to DC this week to honor the life and legacy of the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader, the president is swiftly clearing a pathway for her potential replacement.

"I'm getting very close to having a final decision made, very close,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m gonna make it, I believe, at five o'clock on Saturday, I'll be having a conference."

His party in the Senate has fallen in line. GOP leadership announced at the start of the week they have the votes to confirm his pick despite cries from their colleagues on the left of hypocrisy.

Democrats say the GOP majority refused to consider Pres. Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 because it was an election year. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin justified the block in a statement he penned after meeting Garland.

“Instead of a lame-duck president and Senate nominating and confirming, a new president and Senate – elected by the people only a few months from now – should make that important decision,” he wrote. “I can’t think of a fairer or more democratic process.”

He’s now joining his caucus in pushing through Trump’s pick despite there being six weeks left until election day.

“The circumstances are completely different in 2020 than it was in 2016,” said Sen. Johnson. “Back in 2016 we had President Obama, a Democrat, and you had the US Senate controlled by Republicans. So the president’s duty was to nominate somebody and the Senate’s separate constitutional duty was to advise and consent. And we decided to withhold our consent. Now in 2020, you have unified government. You have President Trump, a Republican, and a Republican-controlled Senate. The voters spoke loud and clearly in 2016 and again in 2018 in terms of who’s going to be in charge of this process.”

But Democrats aren’t buying the explanation of this Republican reversal. They unsuccessfully tried to pass a resolution to block a Senate vote in Ginsburg’s honor. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin ahead of the vote warned this quick confirmation presents what’s at stake in the November election.

"As our nation fights this unprecedented public health crisis, President Trump continues his efforts spanning the past four years to sabotage our healthcare system and make it harder for people to get the coverage that they want and that they desperately need,” she said in a floor speech.