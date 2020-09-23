SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public School administrators gave parents until 11 p.m. Wednesday to decide if they want to switch their kids from the district’s online learning portal, Seminole Connect, to face-to-face learning inside schools.

Liz Maxwell, who has two children enrolled at Hagerty High School, says her children are doing a hybrid of some face-to-face learning for advanced classes and mostly online learning through Seminole Connect.

She says she’d rather they not do any more face-to-face learning in school until it’s safe to do so.

“Not yet, not until the virus is under control,” said Maxwell.

“Right now they feel safe — they come home before lunchtime," she said. "They only switch classes once.”

Seminole County Public School administrators notified parents at the beginning of the school year that they would have the option to switch learning methods after the start of school.

Officials recently sent out an email to parents asking them if they wanted to switch to face-to-face learning.

Parents have until 11pm Wednesday night to reply to that message to make changes.​