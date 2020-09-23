Reliant Medical Group has signed a multi-year, long-term lease extension at Worcester's Mercantile Center.

Reliant will remain at their current location at 100 Front Street for the next 10 years.

In a released statement, President and Owner of Franklin Realty Advisors and Managing Director of the Mercantile Center, Chip Norton, says the lease demonstrates the collective commitment to growing the 24-hour business and residential district in the heart of the city

The lease agreement marks one of the largest commercial real estate deals for both Mercantile Center and downtown Worcester in recent history.