PINE HILLS, Fla. - A child was found fatally shot Tuesday night in 4000 block of Drexel Avenue in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to this community in west Orange County at 9:21 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting.

"When deputies arrived they located one young child who had been shot (we are not certain about the age.) That child was declared deceased on scene. No one else was injured," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances of this shooting. This is all the information we will release tonight. We hope to have an update for you in the morning."

On scene where a child was shot and killed near corner of Drexel Ave and North Lane in Pine Hills. @OrangeCoSheriff investigating. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/7kvsFHPSfZ — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) September 23, 2020

Deputies now say the victim was 3-year-old Daquane Felix Jr.

Tuesday's fatal shooting is the latest investigation into deadly gun violence involving children in Pine Hills.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Glendale Road at 11:07 p.m. Monday. That's roughly three miles away from Tuesday night's shootings.

When deputies arrived on Glendale Road, they found two boys, ages 14 and 15, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital. Joshua Atkinson, 14, died. The 15-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The investigation in that case is also ongoing.

Anyone with information into either case can call Crimeline 1-800-423-8477 (TIPS).