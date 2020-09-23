AUSTIN, Texas – Austin’s own Kendra Scott will soon be joining the cast of Shark Tank as a guest shark.

According to ABC Entertainment, Scott and TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie will make various appearances throughout this next season.

"As a female founder and CEO, I love what Shark Tank has done to give entrepreneurs a leg up in the business world. And as the only female Guest Shark this season, I am honored to play a part in helping small business leaders - especially women - achieve their dream," said Scott in a written statement.

Watch out world, there’s a new Shark in town! I am thrilled to be a Guest Shark on #SharkTank Season 12! @ABCSharkTank pic.twitter.com/Iq9g1W0ctQ — kendrascott (@KendraScott) September 21, 2020

Baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND, will also be back as guest sharks this season.

This isn’t the only big announcement Scott has made this year.

Earlier this month, Scott announced she’d be co-teaching a “Women in Entrepreneurship” course at the University of Texas at Austin.

ABC Entertainment also released an ad for the upcoming season, showing how the set has been rearranged to accommodate social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shows clips of cast members getting hair and make-up done by people wearing face shields and masks, as well as clips of business owners talking about how they’ve struggled to survive during the course of the pandemic.

The new season starts its 12th season on Friday, October 16.