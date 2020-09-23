Kraving Thyme — aren't we all.

Actually, that's the name of Tom Orlandi's Niagara Falls restaurant. It's a play on words that became all too real when he opened its doors in February 2020.

"The pandemic hit early March, we were chugging along, everything was going great and the suddenly... what do we do?" remembered Orlandi.

Not only does he run Kraving Thyme with his fiancé, Sara, but Orlandi makes and specializes the meal-prep-style food. On top of it, they have a baby girl.

"Scary, numbers dropped, not knowing if we were going to be able to pay the bills the next month," said Orlandi.

Orlandi knew he had to get creative. He went on offense and did some research.

"I became a delivery service — a non-contact delivery service for people that needed food and didn't want to go shopping," he explained.

Like many others in the restaurant business, financial problems from the pandemic are far from over. A group called the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which supports locally-owned restaurants across America, is pushing the bipartisan "Restaurant Act of 2020" to be passed by Congress.

In a statement, New York Congressman Paul Tonko said: “Nearly every industry has experienced devastating pain as a result of this COVID-19 pandemic, but few have been hit as hard as our small and independent restaurants."

The Restaurants Act is basically a $120 billion forgivable grant program for caterers and food and drink establishments to stay open through 2020 and cover utilities, supplies, payroll, PPE, and other operating expenses.

"Anything can help. We are staying afloat, but my projections, when I first started with this was, ‘We aren't where we need to be,’ "said Orlandi.

As of now, nothing has been set in stone. The bill is still being discussed by the House Financial Services Committee.

Click on the following links for further information on House Resolution 7197 and Senate Resolution 4012.