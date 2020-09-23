RALEIGH, N.C. — Excitement is building for a new destination in Raleigh, which you could call the Disneyland of paddle and racquet sports.



On Wednesday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin toured the field where Swing Racquet + Paddle will be constructed by 2022.



The city of Raleigh is expecting 1 million visitors annually to come to Swing for tournaments and other events.



Besides several Pickleball and tennis courts, Swing will feature a state-of-the art 30,000 square foot fitness facility.



CEO Rob Autry says Raleigh was the perfect fit for his dream because the city has the fourth highest concentration of active tennis players in the country.



“Swing Racquet and Paddle started with really just the overwhelming demand for both tennis and Pickleball and combining those under one roof to include fitness, park, to include social gatherings is really the concept," Autry says.



The $65 million facility is expected to employ 125 people when it opens in 2022.