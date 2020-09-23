NEW YORK - There wasn't anything funny about the rally at the New York Comedy club Tuesday. Comedy club owners have had it and desperately want some answers from the state so that they can reopen.

What You Need To Know There was a rally at The New York Comedy Club calling on the state to let comedy clubs reopen



They want to open at 25 percent capacity, or at 50 percent without food or drinks so people won't have to remove masks



They also want guidance on staging outdoor shows



Club owners argue that other locations like Connecticut and Long Island have allowed comedy venues to reopen

Emilio Savone, co-owner of the New York Comedy Club in the East Village, says he is all about being safe. He just wants to be able to make a living, too.

"Things start to reopen and we're getting literally no guidance on anything and it ends up being more and more frustrating,” said Emilio Savone, co-owner of the New York Comedy Club. "We're asking to be considered, we're asking to be regarded.”

They are asking the governor to let them open at 25 percent capacity, like restaurants will be able to do next week or at 50 percent capacity if they do not offer food or drinks so that people would not have to remove their masks. They also want permission to stage outdoor shows.

"Not only do we have our staff to worry about. We genuinely care about the thousands of comics that live in New York City because without them we can't do what we do,” Savone said.

Ian Fidance is a regular performer at the comedy club. He has been doing odd jobs to make ends meet and says he doesn't understand why his profession is being neglected.

"Cuomo and de Blasio are not listening and they are not doing anything about it and it's not fair. You see all the people here today; they are here putting their foot down and saying, ‘What about us?” Fidance said.

State Senator Michael Gianaris joined the news conference, saying he doesn't understand why a comedy club should be treated differently than a restaurant or other small businesses.

"Clubs have been singled out, restaurants are open outdoors, bowling alleys are open indoors why are comedy clubs any different. Just because they are holding a mic and telling a joke? It's all arbitrary and at this point hurting small businesses,” Gianaris said.

The Cuomo administration did not immediately respond to our request for comment, club owners like Savone say they are still waiting for answers.

Club owners say their businesses make it easier for contact tracers to find any customer who may have been exposed to the virus because ticket buyers have to leave credit card info. They also say comedy clubs have been allowed to reopen on Long Island and in Connecticut, so they don't understand why it's any different in the city.