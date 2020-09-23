STATEWIDE — Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Tuesday they support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s proposed legislative package that would make it a felony to participate in disorderly protests that cause property damage or injury and to strip municipalities of state money if they defund law enforcement.

Broadway, invited to DeSantis’s press conference Monday at least partly because he is a board member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, said the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

The city of Clermont and Volusia County both have seen peaceful protests this year.

Broadway and Chitwood said the governor's proposal would help prevent the violence happening at protests in other parts of the county.

“I believe his legislation, proposed legislation, sends a clear-cut message that those who choose to harm police officers will be held accountable, with enhanced penalties, and those who choose to harm or commit violence during an assembly will be held accountable as well,” Broadway said.

Chitwood said he does not believe the proposal is designed to try to silence peaceful protesters.

“This is about protecting your rights as a protester and protecting our community from violence,” Chitwood said. “What you see on TV at night is not the First Amendment. It is lawlessness; it is criminality, and it has to be eradicated.”

Earlier this year, two protests took place in the city of Clermont. One planned — the other one was not.

Broadway said the situation at one of the Clermont protests could have taken a turn for the worse if it weren't for an active police presence.

“We had a couple of individuals, a couple of agitators in the crowd, just trying to get under people's skin,” Broadway said. “And our officers truly handled that situation professionally.”

Broadway said it's best to have tough new laws in place to deter anyone, or any organization, that wants to bring on violence.

“Because our community wants a peaceful protest, they want to be able to protest peacefully, without fear of agitators, without fear of harm” Broadway said.

The governor’s proposed package would have to work its way through the Florida Legislature for approval.