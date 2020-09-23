Like many other businesses, the last six months have been a challenge for O’Connor's Restaurant in Worcester.

For owner Brendan O'Connor, the bar is part of the businesses' heart and soul.

And getting the green light from Governor Charlie Baker to start seating at the bar is welcome news for the local Irish pub.

"We're thrilled to see that because it brings a little more normality, but with a lot of care. We have to be careful. Everybody is doing their part,” O’Connor said.

Governor Baker made the announcement Wednesday, also including loosening some other restrictions: No more than 10 people can be at a table at once, an increase from six.

But, customers still can't stand around the bar.

"Evidence from other states in respect to this issue is clear. Restaurants can use bar seating for regular food service with appropriate distance in place,” Governor Baker said at a press conference.

The new regulations apply to both indoor and outdoor seating.

The Governor pointed to low positive test rates as a factor which led them to expand seating.

Governor Baker said, “By responsibly reopening, we've avoided spikes in new cases, and people have been able to get back to work. We're constantly consulting public health leaders and industry experts about ways we can modify these regulations."

The new guidelines will take effect Monday, September 28.

And O’Connor isn't taking anything for granted. He said, “We can't mess it up. We just have to continue the path we're going in, six feet apart. You can see we have everything six feet apart, even outside on a beautiful day like today."

O’Connor says he's excited for restaurant bars opening up, calling it a step in the right direction. But what he's really concerned about now is the cold weather and outdoor dining, especially now that it's autumn.

As for bars and nightclubs, they're still scheduled to open in Phase IV of the state’s reopening plan.