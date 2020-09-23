LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County grand jury will present its report on the Breonna Taylor case to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell at 1:15 p.m. ET. Spectrum News 1 will bring you the announcement live.

What You Need To Know Attorney General to announce decision on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday



Announcement expected at 1:30 p.m. at Kentucky History Center in Frankfort



Louisville, LMPD preparing for announcement

After the grand jury presents its report, Attorney General Daniel Cameron will host a press conference at the Kentucky History Center in downtown Frankfort at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, an email from the nearby Wesley Center Day school said the school had received word that Cameron's announcement would happen at 1:30 p.m.

Spectrum News 1 is at the center and High St. between Clinton St and West Broadway are blocked off.

Over the past several days, Louisville has been preparing for the announcement. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) declared a state of emergency Monday, and Mayor Greg Fischer followed suit by declaring a state of emergency for the city Wednesday. Pedestrian access isn't restricted.

LMPD has taken action to restrict vehicle access in downtown Louisville, including placing vehicle barricades around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of downtown, limiting surface parking, and restricting vehicle access in certain areas.

Those entering and exiting downtown Louisville by car can enter and exit and designated areas provided by LMPD:

To enter downtown:

2nd and Jefferson

9th and Chestnut

8th and Market

7th and Broadway

To exit downtown: