“Ain’t it time for a change,” Donna Colton belted out at Syracuse City Hall.

“Yup,” said Colton. “How much more of this do they think we can take?”



Dozens rallied Tuesday, supporting the “Let the Music Play,” campaign. Organizer Julie Leone says they’re urging state officials to change the latest NYS Liquor Authority guidelines. Leone says they are unable to advertise live music or sell tickets.



“It’s not even about making money right now,” said Leone. “It really is just about keeping our head above water and stay current on everything as much as we can.”



Leone is the co-owner of 443 Social Club in the city, which is an 88-seat venue. They just celebrated their one anniversary before the pandemic hit.



“Last week we opened a couple days of week,” said Leone. “We’re trying to be open a few days a week without talking about what we’re doing, which is really challenging.”

Rally at #Syracuse City Hall to bring back LIVE music.



The owner of The 443 says they can’t advertise or sell tickets for LIVE music.



Leone says ticketing is critical because it allows them to control who shows up at their door.

Colton, who plays at her venue agrees, and says musicians are suffering, too.



“Advertising is key,” said Colton. “It’s hard to get people out…and to have people be able to come and listen to music they don’t know. We need all the venues we can to do that.”



“It’s therapy for a lot of people,” said Leone. “People are missing it. This has been a really hard six months for everybody. Everybody is anxious to get back, including us.”



Leone says she spoke to state officials, but hasn’t heard back about any changes. She, along with other venue owners, are asking residents to contact their local and state representatives to call for change, too.