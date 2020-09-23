ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a story missing from many history books, but one found by chance on a grassy field in the shadow of Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.​

Long before tall, yellow goal posts towered over the field at Lorna Doone Park there were two adjoining baseball fields.

And amid segregation and threats of violence by the Ku Klux Klan, an all-Black team of Little Leaguers traveled from Pensacola to play a team of white boys.

"In 1955, Orlando hosted the Little League state tournament. This was the first time Black teams and white teams played against each other, anywhere in the Deep South," said Ted Haddock, who serves as president of the Edward E. Haddock, Jr. Family Foundation. “To simplify it, it was like the Jackie Robinson story with kids.”

Haddock and his foundation, which focuses on environmental stewardship and sharing stories of human dignity, sought to bring the moment in history to life.

After much research, they organized a reunion of the players, decades later, with the help of Demetrius Summerville, who works for the foundation as well as serves as director of Kaley Square in Holden Heights.

The reunion gave way to a feature-length, documentary film, "Long Time Coming." The homage to the game and historic moment premiered at the Florida Film festival two years ago and garnered several awards.

“Small acts of courage can leave a lasting legacy of justice and peace in our world," said Summerville.

Friendship Which Transcends

According to Haddock, the project was a natural extension of the friendship he and Summerville have maintained for the last decade.

"My relationship with Demetirus is a real gift to me," he said. "I know that Demetrius is continually gracious with me as I’m on this journey of waking up and we learn from each other."

Haddock, a white man, explained that he's been on a "journey" over the years; recent months "have accelerated that."

"I think for those who have been given opportunity, those who have been given resources, the question becomes, 'What do you do with that?'" he said.

“Authentic friendship and kindness can help combat racism and injustice in our world," said Summerville. "What makes our relationship so strong, brought us together: Ted is a dear friend who cares deeply about issues of justice. We disagree on things sometimes, and that’s OK. But, we’re not disagreeable.”

One thing of which both were in accord: They didn't want the story to live only within the confines of the documentary, but rather be shared with more of Central Florida--including those who come to visit the area.

“As we were producing the film we realized ... that was the beginning, because we’re living out the story now," said Haddock. “We thought, 'Wouldn’t it be great to have a monument to this moment in our history when kids led the way to a better future?'"

“When he mentioned the idea of a monument, my first thought was excitement and joy," recalled Summerville. “As a Black American man, this story and this monument mean a lot to me.”

A Monument to a Moment

They brought the idea of two kid-sized, bronze sculptures — Black and white, side by side — to the Orlando City Council, including the newest commissioner, Bakari Burns, who represents District 6.

“I think everyone felt like it was a good idea and very significant," he said. “It allows us to have some discussions with others in the community about race relations and what do we have to do moving forward.”

The City Council approved the statute to be installed in the months to come at Lake Lorna Doone Park, currently undergoing an $8 million dollar renovation.

The Haddock Family Foundation and Florida Citrus Sports will foot the monument's roughly $100,000 bill, with the foundation maintaining the monument for the next five years.

“We have to look past the color of our skin when we’re looking at building communities, serving and helping each other," said Burns. “(There's been) a lot of talk about racial injustice, systematic racism. I think it’s timely we have a monument that will allow us to look back.”

“Demetrius and I both believe this story needs to be told in our community. It’s symbolic of a national narrative," said Haddock. “I thought this is something we can be proud of ... to tell a real story about Americans who wanted to build bridges, not barriers."