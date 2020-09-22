VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters caused by extreme tidal conditions Tuesday prompted the Volusia County Road and Bridge Division to shut down three roads in northeast Volusia County and officials in Daytona Beach to shut down another road.

What You Need To Know Waters are washing over the roads, officials say



The flooding is causing unsafe driving conditions



Magnolia Avenue in Daytona and 3 areas of northeast Volusia County are affected



Some cars got stuck Monday in swamped Holly Hill roads

The flooding was causing unsafe driving conditions because water is topping the roadways. The emergency road closures in Volusia County include the following locations:

Highbridge Road from John Anderson Drive to Walter Boardman Lane

North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive

Walter Boardman Lane from Highbridge Road to Old Dixie Highway

The tidal conditions have resulted in elevated water levels in the Tomoka and Halifax river basins, causing these roads to become inundated with water.

City workers in Daytona Beach are out shutting down streets due to flooding. This is Magnolia Ave, right off of Beach street @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/H8kTJo0EBW — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) September 22, 2020

In Daytona Beach, many drivers made their way down a flooded Magnolia Avenue before city workers closed down that street. Nearby, the city distributed sand bags to those worried about their homes and businesses.

Glenna Doyle, who owns a salon on Magnolia, said she is seeing this kind of flooding when storms are coupled with king tides.

“There is no way we can operate a business with all this and every time it floods, I have to run and grab sand bags and flood gates I’ve now purchased.”

The Halifax River is also very high. It’s lapping over the wall here on Beach Street in Daytona Beach @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/avksSb0S8G — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) September 22, 2020

City and county safety officials said drivers should avoid roads with standing water.

Volusia officials said they would continue to monitor the situation and reopen the road when they are safe for use.

The latest came a day after floodwaters swamped roads in riverfront city Holly Hill in east Volusia County on Monday, despite clear skies and no rain.

City Manager Joseph A. Forte said the Halifax River overflowed again because of strong northeast winds fueling extraordinarily high tides.

“There has not been a drop of rain today so this is not a rain or drainage issue,” Forte said in a statement Monday. “This is the perfect example of what I try to explain to people when there is heavy rain. There is no water coming from Ridgewood Avenue or any other location in the city.”

Roads flooded, and while barricades were installed, some motorists drove around the them and ended up getting stuck in the floodwaters.

“The water is rather deep from the Seabreeze Bridge in Daytona to about 5th Street in Holly Hill. I do not believe it is 4 feet, however,” he said. “I did see someone walk across the road between 2nd and 3rd street, and the water was well below the knees of this individual.”

He saw two or three cars that got stuck.

“The tide is exceptionally high due to the northeast winds blowing the water into this area,” Forte said. “The river is overflowing, and there is nothing I can do about this situation.”

The floodwaters should subside this week.

“The LPGA canal is backing up, as well as other stormwater ponds throughout the city [Holly Hill]," he said. "When the tide goes down, the water will recede. This will end by Wednesday as the northeast winds go away.

“In the meantime, this may happen twice a day with the high tide and the northeast winds. Fortunately, there is not a full moon, which would worsen the conditions.