ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando will once again open two haunted houses during daytime hours on September 26 and 27 and October 3 through Nov 1.

What You Need To Know The Bride of Frankenstein and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy are the open houses



The added dates are September 26 and 27 and October 3 — November 1



The haunted houses are open daytime hours only



Universal Orlando filled to capacity at one point on September 19

The two haunted houses — Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy — originally were planned for the 2020 edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

That event was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the featured haunted houses offer the same elaborate sets, lighting, sounds, and scares as HHN houses, though the experience is altered slightly to protect customers from the coronavirus pandemic.

On those same dates, children can go trick-or-treating at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Costumes are permitted.

The houses opened on September 19 and 20 , and Universal Orlando reported filling to capacity at one point Saturday.

The Virtual Line is available for the haunted houses.