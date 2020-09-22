AUSTIN, Texas – Following the cancellation of South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a great deal of doubt and speculation about what will take place in 2021.

What You Need To Know SXSW Online announced for March 2021



Will include screenings, showcases, exhibitions



In-person SXSW plans still being worked out



SXSW 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

SXSW provided a partial answer on Tuesday, announcing SXSW Online 2021. Described as a “digital experience,” it is slated to include much of what you would find at the physical event: conference keynotes and sessions, movie screenings, showcases, networking opportunities, and exhibitions.

The digital event is scheduled for March 16 – March 20.

We’re thrilled to announce #SXSW Online as part of our 2021 offerings. Join us for a digital experience featuring conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases and more March 16 - 20, 2021. https://t.co/Gm5LFITfc3 — SXSW (@sxsw) September 22, 2020

As for an in-person SXSW in 2021, organizers have understandably been a little vague, writing in a news release, “SXSW is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a physical event in 2021. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. Subscribe to SXSW newsletters for the latest event updates.”

Entries for the digital version of SXSW open on October 6 and includes Film Festival submissions as well as PanelPicker proposals for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

SXSW co-founder and CEO Roland Swenson provided the following statement concerning the state of SXSW 2021:

“The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We’re pleased to be working on SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide.”