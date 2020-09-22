MIDWAY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are looking for ways to fix the flooding problems that residents of the Midway community near Sanford are dealing with after a rainy weekend.

What You Need To Know After a rainy weekend, Midway is flooded again



Residents have been reporting similar problems for decades



A consultant recommends more stormwater ponds and ditch improvement



The county commission will receive a final drainage report in late October

The county has applied for a community development block grant to help pay for drainage improvements to try to put an end to the flooding problems that have troubled Midway for decades. After a Florida rainstorm, water from all over the area runs into Midway and settles there, causing a mess.

An engineering consultant released a drainage study last week that calls for more stormwater ponds, ditch improvement, and better drainage, and the county is seeking resident feedback.

A final drainage report will go to the Seminole County Commission in late October.