The ongoing pandemic has impacted many local businesses throughout the Hudson Valley, but it hasn't stopped one Poughkeepsie woman from opening her new restaurant.

Grace White opened up The Seafood Joint on Main Street.

She says she had been scouting locations since the beginning of the year and felt she had the right kind of food to succeed, even during the pandemic.

“We felt like it’s good. We need food no matter what’s going on, and it’s good tasting food. We went ahead and did it anyway, despite what’s going on. So far we haven’t disappointed, so we’re hoping to do better and better each day," said White.

White says while she uses Jamaican seasoning on her dishes, her menu offers a sample of home-cooked seafood she would otherwise cook in her own kitchen.

Right now, The Seafood Joint is only doing takeout orders.