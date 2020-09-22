TAMPA, Fla. - Two weeks into the National Football League season, most people are not thinking about Super Bowl LV just yet. But the NFL sure is.

NFL leadership members are in Tampa Bay this week to plan operations, production and fan experiences for the championship game.



“We really transform the stadium. There is so much more that goes into the Super Bowl than a regular season game," said Jon Barker, NFL Live Event Production Head.

Barker said construction on the stadium is set to begin January 2, which construction to surrounding areas will begin January 16.

“We are excited to be down here, and we are going to be down here again, and we are going to plan," said Nicki Ewell, NFL Director of Events. "Regardless if we can’t get on a plane, the plans are still in place, we are still forging ahead with the plans for the Super Bowl experience, and of course for the game here on February 7.”

Normally a city would see a huge economic boost in the millions when they host the Super Bowl. But the pandemic is making it tougher to gauge economic profits.

“If we are in that situation, there will be impact. To be able to qualify that number for your today is impossible to do," said Barker.

Even with the pandemic, the NFL does plan to fill the stands inside Raymond James Stadium.

“Our plan is to fill Raymond James. But we will have plans in place and contingencies that if we have to managed a reduced stadium capacity," said Ewell.

Outside of the stadium, big plans are underway too.

“We are producing actually nine contiguous parks along the 2.7 miles of the Riverwalk," said Ewell. "I mean even the last time we were able to fly was in March, and seeing that J.W. Marriott come up so quickly, it is just a testament to the wonderful workers here in Tampa."

As for any hints on who will be playing for the Super Bowl Half-Time Show, Ewell and Barker just smiled and said they couldn't tell.

The Super Bowl was originally going to be played in Los Angeles but was moved to Tampa instead. Los Angeles will host the game in 2022.