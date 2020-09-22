Shaun Richard and Chris Horsfall are hard at work making their dream of opening an arcade in North Adams a reality.

"Our goal is to absolutely theme the place, and the concept is, maybe not right out of the gate, but we’re going to work towards it, is when you walk in to this place, it’s going to be like walking into a video game," said Shaun Richard the co-owner of Immersion Arcade.

The two friends have wanted this for years. Richard says they’ll have something for everyone, including tabletop games, retro Sega and Nintendo games, and the newest video game consoles in a state-of-the-art gaming theater.

"We’re going to set up a 150-inch screen with a projector, get the new PlayStation 5, the new Xbox X and hook that up and have surround sound and lights to fully immerse you into the game play," said Richard.

Right now, all the games and décor are being stored in Richard’s garage, but Horsfall says they’re not too far away from starting to move everything to their location on Main Street.

"We’re working on a location right now, hopefully we’ll have it locked in in a week or so, and then it’s just working on all the licensing and permits that we have to do," said Chris Horsfall, co-owner of Immersion Arcade.

The goal is to open the arcade right after the new year. Richard says he’s optimistic it will go well, but he knows the pandemic could have an impact.

"I don’t think it’s going to be enough to hurt us, but I definitely believe it’s going to be a concern. I mean, who’s to say where we’re going to be in three months from now too, so much happens so quickly with everything. It could be worse, it could be better."