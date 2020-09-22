The pandemic has caused hundreds of job cuts for Onondaga County employees. The most recent string of cuts impacted library workers who say their services are more critical now than ever.

What You Need To Know In Onondaga County, 17 library workers were furloughed on Friday



Eighty part-time library employees lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic



More cuts could come next month

“I was heartbroken,” said librarian Dragana Drobnjak. “Being a librarian is a sense of my identity and purpose. It’s the way I give back to the community.”



Drobnjak was furloughed this past Friday. She has worked for the Onondaga County Public Library system for four years, most recently working at White Branch Library in Syracuse, which is one of nine city libraries that is closed, but providing limited services.

“That to me just reflects into lack of resources being put into the community that really needs access to digital technology right now,” said Drobnjak



Drobnjak says she’s especially seen people needing help searching for jobs, writing resumes, and applying for unemployment.



“At this point, I’ve been providing services and support to other unemployed community members and now I’m going to be the one that is actually applying myself,” said Drobnjak.



When the pandemic began earlier this year, nearly 80 part-time library employees lost their jobs. The decline in library positions is a trend that concerns Dragana.

She’s been told her furlough will end next March.



“My concern right now is with the furloughs in Onondaga County is that these library jobs will not be offered back at the end of that time,” said Drobnjak.



If the county continues to lose money, the county executive said more cuts could come next month.