NATIONWIDE — The ladies of the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends” may have reunited at the virtual Emmy’s on Sunday night, but that’s hardly the only buzz surrounding the fan-favorite show. On Tuesday night, Gabrielle Union-Wade will host a table read of a “Friends” episode featuring an all-Black cast as part of a campaign to raise awareness for voting rights.

What You Need To Know Gabrielle Union-Wade is hosting a table read of the popular sitcom "Friends" featuring an all-Black cast on Tuesday night



Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson and more will join Tuesday's event



The reading is part of a new series called "Zoom Where It Happens" that spotlights voting rights and electoral justice



The event will highlight Michelle Obama's "When We All Vote" campaign

Salli Richardson-Whitfield will direct Tuesday’s star-studded cast, which includes Uzo Aduba of “Orange is the New Black” as Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe, Ryan Bathe of “First Wives Club” as Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel, and Aisha Hinds for Courteney Cox’s Monica.

The men’s cast also has an all-star lineup, with Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” playing David Schwimmer’s Ross, Kendrick Sampson of “Insecure” playing Matt LeBlanc’s Joey, and Jeremy Pope of “Hollywood” playing Matthew Perry’s Chandler.

The group is set to read “The One Where No One's Ready,” the second episode of the series’ third season which originally aired in 1996.

Tuesday’s event is part of a new series called “Zoom Where It Happens,” an initiative that aims to “catalyze voters and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice, through culture and entertainment,” according to the event’s website. The series is "presented by Black women artists to raise awareness, intention and activation around voting rights," the website continues.

The "Friends" episode will specifically highlight Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign, a nonprofit that aims to increase voter turnout across all elections.

“We’ve selected popular four-quadrant shows to attract a wide cross-section of potential voters,” Bathe said in a press release announcing the series. “We’re thrilled to see how many people have embraced the series and are actively motivated to get out the vote this November.”

The “Friends” table read is the second such event put on by the initiative; the first was a table read of “Golden Girls,” which featured Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King. The Sept. 8 event featured Color of Change, a national racial justice organization.

The series will continue hosting table reads of as-yet-unnanounced shows in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 elections.