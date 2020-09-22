SWANTON, Ohio — President Donald Trump covered a lot of ground during his two stops in Ohio Monday. Here are the five key takeaways:

1. “It will be a woman.” Trump told the crowd in Swanton he was looking at five potential nominees to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. He says he plans to make an announcement Friday or Saturday.



2. Trump warned about the courts under Vice President Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would pack the courts with radical, far left-wing judges. The president also claimed Biden wouldn’t release his list of nominees for the position. He also warned that Biden’s judges would remove the words “Under God” from notable objects.



3. Trump stood his ground on the administration's response to the pandemic. He touted a fatality rate he claimed was reduced to 85 percent and praised the progress on vaccines. Trump ripped the states that have stayed closed, saying those states will all open Nov. 4, the day after the election.



4. The economy is still a major talking point. Trump reiterated his claim of how strong the economy was before coronavirus. Trump bragged about signing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement into law and renegotiating bad trade deals. The crowd booed when Trump said Biden supported the idea of shutting down the country if recommended.



5. The president was in the football spirit. Trump congratulated the Big Ten for its decision to return. He also brought Brady Williams and Jared Bentley onto the stage. The two high school football players were suspended after they carried “Thin Blue Line” and “Thin Red Line” flags out of the locker room and onto the football field earlier this season.