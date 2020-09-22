TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic lawmakers from across Florida are pushing back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’s proposals to combat violent protests. And at least one legal analyst says the plans could have problems standing up in court.

What You Need To Know DeSantis's proposed legislation is aimed at cracking down on disorderly protest



Democratic lawmakers say laws already exist to deal with violent protesters



Related: DeSantis Plans to Target Violent Protesters, Municipalities That Defund Police

The lawmakers, who organized a virtual news conference Tuesday, say the proposed laws aren’t necessary.

“Protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful and arrests have taken place when necessary,” said House District 47 Rep. Anna Eskamani. “So, this entire effort by the Governor has just been to blow this out of proportion for his own political gain.”

Lawmakers say there are already laws on the books to deal with protesters who could potentially become violent.

DeSantis’s proposals adds new criminal offenses, including making blocking traffic during an unpermitted protest a 3rd degree felony — but makes drivers who are, “fleeing for safety from a mob,” not liable for injuries are deaths they cause.

“The very first thing the Governor wants to do is give drivers immunity and legal rights to run over peaceful protesters,” said House District 49 Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The Governor’s plans also increase penalties for offenses during protests and threaten state funding for cities that cut funds for law enforcement services.

Criminal defense attorney Jonathan Rose said the state doesn’t have the legal right to tell cities how they can spend their money.

“This entire thing seems to be designed to chill your First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly,” said Rose.

The proposed legislation is aimed at cracking down on disorderly protest.

But Rose said what’s considered “disorderly” is too broad.

“This has First Amendment problems all over it,” said Rose.​