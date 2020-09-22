As President Trump prepares to nominate a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one name is near the top of his shortlist: Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals who previously served as a Florida Supreme Court justice.

Selecting Lagoa, a Latina hailing from America's preeminent swing state, could ​improve Trump's standing among undecided Hispanic and female voters in Florida as his struggling presidential campaign enters the homestretch.

1. Where does Judge Lagoa rank on the president's shortlist?

Most handicappers put her in the number two position, behind Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The president has said he is intent on nominating a woman to the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ginsburg's death, effectively eliminating the men on his previously released list of 20 potential nominees.

2. What makes her appealing to conservatives?

Lagoa has established conservative bona fides on two key issues, in both cases siding with Gov. DeSantis, a Republican. ​She wrote the Florida Supreme Court's majority opinion upholding DeSantis' suspension of Democratic Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over his handling of the Parkland shooting, and as an Eleventh Circuit judge voted to uphold Florida's new Republican-crafted law requiring felons to pay court fees, fines and restitution before becoming eligible to vote.

3. Why wouldn't Trump pick her?

While Lagoa, a culturally conservative Cuban-American, is widely viewed as holding pro-life views, she hasn't issued rulings confirming that position. By contrast, Judge Coney Barrett has vociferously questioned the legal precedent set by Roe v. Wade, making her a particular favorite of social conservatives.

4. How could nominating her help Trump?

Polls show President Trump is in a neck-and-neck race with former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida, a state Trump must win in order to have a path to re-election. They also indicate the president with significant deficits of support from women and Hispanics. Nominating Lagoa could help Trump with both Florida demographic groups.

5. How are progressive activists reacting to the president's consideration of Lagoa?

Despite Lagoa's lack of specificity on abortion, Kim Armstrong, the president of the Tallahassee chapter of the National Organization for Women, says pro-choice voters are already being activated by the Supreme Court vacancy itself. "For a period of time, the right has done a better job of using the court as a motivator, but I think this is going to bring it into full focus for people," she said in an interview. "There are many young women in this country who don't know what it is to not have the right to have control over their own body."