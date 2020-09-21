WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the Supreme Court, where she served for over 27 years, on Wednesday and Thursday, the Supreme Court announced Monday.
According to the Supreme Court, her casket will arrive at the Supreme Court before 9:30 a.m. EDT, after which a private ceremony will take place attended by Justice Ginsburg's family, close friends, and members of the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as her honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as her casket arrives, according to the release.
Members of the public can pay their respects in front of the Supreme Court building, with further guidance on public viewing to come at a later date.
Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, also announced Monday that Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, following her repose at the Supreme Court.
Justice Ginsburg's body will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
Over the weekend, the high court draped a black wool crepe over Ginsburg's chair and over the entrance to the courtroom, a Supreme Court tradition that dates back to the death of Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in 1873.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Monday that they "are looking at Brooklyn Bridge Park" as a possible location for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue that he announced on Saturday to honor the native New Yorker and Brooklynite.
Ginsburg passed away Friday after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.