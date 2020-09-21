WASHINGTON D.C. — As President Donald Trump prepares to announce his Supreme Court pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a political battle on Capitol Hill is already in full swing.

While Democrats do not want to move forward with seating a new justice until after the election, they are expecting an uphill battle as the minority in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), said she would be working hard to fight any attempt to replace Ginsburg, who died Friday, before Inauguration Day in January.

“To honor this woman, one that generations lovingly know as the Notorious RBG, we must fight like hell,” she said.

The Senate is currently split 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats and already, two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have announced their opposition to filling Ginsburg’s seat until after the election.

Democrats would need two additional Republicans to vote with them to sink the nomination.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch (D) urged Florida residents to let their senators know how they feel on the matter.

“Floridians need to understand exactly where we are and exactly where their senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, are,” Deutch said.

Senator Scott wants Ginsburg’s seat filled immediately, but Rubio has not shared his views yet.

In 2016, though, Rubio was outspoken about not replacing Justice Antonin Scalia during an election year.

“I don’t think we should be moving forward on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term,” he said after President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia in 2016. “I would say that even if it was a Republican president.”

Democrats say they will do everything they can to block the nomination, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t ruled out impeachment as an option to tie up the Senate before the election.

“The tools that are available should remain available, that’s now much is at stake in this election,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Trump slammed Pelosi on Twitter, defending what he called a constitutional obligation to put forth a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. is 43 days away from the Nov. 3 election; the average time it takes for a nominee to be confirmed to the Supreme Court is around 70 days.