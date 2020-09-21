VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County community is grieving tonight the loss of two dedicated public servants to COVID-19.

Shyla Pennington, a teacher’s aid passed away on Saturday and her paramedic brother, Gerald Jones, died just a day later.

“Volusia County has lost two of the most amazing people that I could possibly imagine,” said Sue Urban, a paramedic who considered Jones her mentor.

Urban is still in shock that Jones and his beloved sister are gone.

"It's devastating to me, he was like family,” she said.

Urban learned Sunday that Jones, a veteran who spent the last 21 years with Volusia EMS, lost his battle with COVID-19.

“He was an amazing man that touched many lives and healed many many people,” said Urban.

His death came just a day after the loss of his sister, Pennington, who was also hospitalized with COVID-19.

She was loved paraprofessional at Sugar Mill Elementary, working with special needs children.

“I worked with her for five years, she was always there, she was always smiling and happy," said Susan Persis, a former school principal. "She took her job so seriously and did everything she could to help the students."

According to the school district, Pennington was only at school for the first week before she became ill. Her brother, who county officials confirm she lived with, was hospitalized shortly after she was.

Carl Persis, Chairman of the Volusia County School Board, said contact tracing is ongoing and school protocols are being reviewed.

“We have to be diligent, we just have to do this we have to maintain mask wearing and we have to wash our hands and we just have to keep socially distant whenever we can,” he said.

Both Jones and Pennington leave behind children.

Now the community is coming together, with several fundraising efforts to try to keep their families going through these heartbreaking losses.

“His family is going to need a lot of support losing both Jerry and his sister,” said Urban.

Volusia County EMS and Volusia County Schools officials say they do not believe Pennington or Jones contracted the virus while at their respective jobs. ​

Volusia County is looking into getting the family COVID-19 assistance for their mortgage.

They ask anyone who wants to help to donate to the GoFundMe​ page created by Volusia County EMS. ​

A family medical fundraiser Facebook page for Pennington posted an image of her on Friday night, but she died shortly afterwards.