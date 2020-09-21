OVIEDO, Fla. — Acting and theater instructor Tim Carter encourages his Oviedo High School students to study human behavior and what it brings to the art of acting.

What You Need To Know Tim Carter has experience acting in films



Part of his class includes how to get head shots, create a resume, and hire an agent



The instructor always wanted to be an actor



He changed his career to teaching when he got married





Discover more A+ Teachers here

"You have to be human to create humanity on stage," Carter said.

Carter would know. He once worked professionally as an actor. He described the jobs, saying, "Some extra work on Ninja Turtle II — the film, as a foot soldier — and Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken — the Disney film that I worked in."

So he shares with them how to get in touch with their own humanity.

"You can't be a successful actor if you haven't lived, and so I tell my students that," Carter said. "When they are going through something in their lives that they're having problems with, they are welcome to get up in front of the class and do personal monologues and share their day or what they've been through."

Carter said he also caters his curriculum to the practical side of the business for those who want to go into the acting industry after high school.

"I teach them how to do head shots, resumes, how to get an agent,” he said. “You also have to have knowledge of what to avoid — scams and scam artists who may be out to hurt you or just take your money."

Those are all encounters that he tells his students he's experienced.

"I can teach my students these things and get them on the right track before they go out and make mistakes," Carter said.

Even as a child, Carter said he knew he wanted to be an actor.

"I don't ever remember wanting to do anything else," he said.

In elementary school, he wrote and performed in his own plays. Gifted Speech and English teachers guided him over the years — and then he met his future wife and got married.

"And I realized, ‘OK. I can't depend on an actor’s salary,” he said, chuckling. “So I have to get a real job."

It's a real job — teaching acting — that Carter said he loves. "I just can't explain how rewarding it is to see them finally believe it and then go and audition and do the things they want to do," he said.