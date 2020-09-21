A Central Florida woman created a nonprofit in 2017 to help provide food, clothes and other services for field-workers.
- Isaret Jeffers created Colectivo Arbol in 2017 after Hurricane Irma to provide food and clothes to the Lake Placid community affected by the natural disaster.
- Colectivo Arbol is made up of six members, including Jeffers and her husband. They serve field-workers from South Florida to the Panhandle.
- Jeffers is the daughter of a field-worker. Her mother worked on Texas farms when she was 8. Her grandmother was the first to serve the field-worker community, cooking and feeding them for free.
- Jeffers was a construction worker but retired to serve her community. She said she first began to help others after Hurricane Katrina, providing food, clothes and other donations to victims of the natural disaster. It wasn’t until 2017 in Florida that she began to serve specifically field-workers.
- Colectivo Arbol, which has partnered with the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando to help the Mexican immigrant community, provides field-workers with clothes, face masks, milk, water, and food and helps them with their path to citizenship. Monetary donations are needed to continue to serve field-workers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.