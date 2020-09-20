A Saratoga Springs business owner says, thanks to new guidance from the state, she's going to be able to keep her spa and store open.

Franesa Pyle, owner of Saratoga Botanical Spa & Store, announced to her clients that after seven years, she'd have to close her business, due to the pandemic. When some offerings were possible under state guidance back in June, she says her spa's service list was cut in half, and at only operating at 50 percent capacity, it was impossible to sustain her business.

Pyle made the decision in mid-August to close on October 31, but had come up with ways she believed she could safely offer things like facials and waxing, and a customer's recommendation, contacted Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

Pyle says within a few days, Woerner assembled a group of other lawmakers to ask the governor for additional guidance -- and on Sept. 3rd, it was issued.

“I was completely in shock that it had happened so quickly, such a surprise for us, and then telling our entire client base, which we're still doing by the way, we're surprising people every day that we're staying and I'm just so happy because we've had so many customers beside themselves that we were closing,” Pyle said.

Saratoga Botanicals is offering facials and other previously prohibited services starting on Sunday, using PPE and a special plexiglass barrier between the client and esthetician.