MANITOWOC, Wis. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is returning to the Badger State ahead of the November election.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that he will travel to Manitowoc on Monday. He will deliver remarks in the city around 2:15 p.m.

The stop comes ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's return to the battleground state; he will be in Eau Claire on Thursday.

This marks Biden's second trip to Wisconsin as the Democratic nominee; earlier this month he traveled to Kenosha following nights of unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer. President Donald Trump also visited Kenosha the same week.

Pence has frequented Wisconsin multiple times over the last few months; he and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris both stopped in the Badger State on Labor Day.

Additionally, Dr. Jill Biden has been holding virtual events across Wisconsin. She held a phone bank over Zoom on Saturday, encouraging hundreds of Wisconsinites to rally behind her husband.

Biden's team did not immediately release any other details about the visit.