MELBOURNE, Fla. – Local shop owners have come together for downtown Melbourne’s first merchant vendor fair event to spread the message that they're back in business.

What You Need To Know Melbourne "Back in Business" campaign launched



Campaign reminds people to shop local



Businesses are optimistic about the effort



Many businesses took a hit because of the pandemic

Rain Tree business owner Chris Ryba says about 20 percent of stores are still closed or operating on limited hours, but most of the stores like his are fully open and back in business.

“Labor Day was a good jump start, it was good for us and we hope it continues down that track,” Ryba says.

The city of Melbourne started the back in business campaign to remind people to shop local because it keep the businesses open and people employed.

Ryba and other business took a big hit this year. He says he lost about 50 to 60 percent of business but is optimistic, with today’s event, things will start picking back up.

“It's great to have our community know us as shop owners we are part of the community,” Ryba says.

Because this holiday season might look a little different with people not traveling, Ryba recommends doing your holiday shopping at small business. Even one bottle of hot sauce, a bar of soap or a souvenir could help keep a small business’ doors open.

“If somebody can buy something locally for a family member, they can start a trend so that family member wherever they are can also buy something local, support local no matter where they live,” he says.