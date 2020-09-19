WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Each year 5 million Americans are faced with evictions and foreclosures. A recent study predicts more Americans will experience housing loss because of the pandemic.

What You Need To Know A recent study by New America shows several North Carolina counties face housing loss more than double the national average



Housing loss is expected to increase due to the pandemic



The CDC administered a national ban on evictions through the end of the year

Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University have contributed to a study by New America on national housing loss. Forsyth County, which is shows twice as many evictions and foreclosures as the average county, was highlighted in the study.



Historically, the county has battled economic mobility, which the study connects to the high rates of housing loss. A shrinking local economy leads to less job opportunities for people.



Dan Rose of Winston-Salem Housing Justice Now says, “There’s a lot of deindustrialization in Winston-Salem that a lot of folks cannot find good wage work here in Winston-Salem.””



The Winston-Salem Housing Authority says it hasn’t evicted any renters for not paying since the pandemic started. There is a federal ban on moratoriums until the end of the year.



Executive director Kevin Cheshire says, “Our rents are income-based, so theoretically, some of those financial crises should not impact our residents to the extent they would if they were living in market rate and subsidized housing. Our residents could report a change in income and immediately receive an off-setting rent reduction.”



Guilford, Mecklenburg, and several other North Carolina counties have more than double rates of housing loss compared to the average county.

To see the full report, click here.

