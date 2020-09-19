HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has said one of his top priorities is preserving water quality in Florida.

On Friday, the Governor visited Weeki Wachee Springs State Park to address actions he's taking to help those efforts.

He said the springs of Florida are what make Florida, well, Florida. He said he is in the process of finishing a 2-year investment of $150 million in Florida springs.

"We are happy today to be able to cut the first check of $3.7 million right here to Weeki Wachee," DeSantis said.

“Our goal of having $2.5 billion invested in water quality over 4 years — that's just changed how we operate as an agency. The only thing we have to worry about right now is getting the job done and protecting Florida’s environment and we truly thank you for that, Governor,” Florida Department of Environment Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein said.

$3.7 million will go towards enhancement at the Hernando County Glen Regional Waste Water Treatment Plant to achieve the states advance waste water treatment standards and reduce the amount of nutrients that can negatively impact the spring.

The governor said he has about an additional $46 million to fund 20 other spring projects.