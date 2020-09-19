ORLANDO, Fla. — As thousands of Floridians begin to exhaust unemployment benefits, added benefits could be offered to some.

The amount and length of those benefits are determined by the state’s unemployment rate.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity revealed Friday the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.4 percent, as job losses are growing in Central Florida.

Osceola (15 percent) and Orange (11.6 percent) counties continue to rank at the top of the state’s unemployment rates.

The State of Florida currently offers up to $275 per week for 12 weeks, with the federal government temporarily providing extended benefits through various CARES Act programs.

The U.S. Senate remains stalled on negotiations to provide additional unemployment benefits.

WHAT NEXT?



There are unemployment benefits that extend beyond the State of Florida's 12 week $275/weekly benefits program.



“Extended Benefits” versus “Additional Weeks”

When Florida’s unemployment rate hit 10.4 percent in June it automatically triggered a federal benefits program called “Extended Benefits”

This is a program that has been in existence for decades and was previously used by Florida in 2009.

As part of the federal “Extended Benefits” program, individuals can receive up to $275 per week for an additional six weeks.

The benefits are available after individuals have exhausted other programs such as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

“The Department is working diligently to stand up the Extended Benefits program as quickly as possible,” Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said in a statement. “The Department anticipates having the Extended Benefits application completed and ready for Floridians in December.”

DEO said in a statement that it will continue to reach out to applicants to ensure they are receiving benefits from the appropriate program.

“Additional Weeks” is likely to be more limited.

Florida currently provides benefits for a maximum of 12 weeks, with individuals limited to receiving only 12 weeks of benefits in a year.

State law extends the length of allowed benefits based on an average of the most recent third quarter’s unemployment rate.

The third quarter includes the months of July, August, and September.

September’s unemployment rate will not be released until October, while July’s unemployment rate was 11.3 percent and August was 7.4 percent.

“After the September 2020 unemployment rate is released in October, the Department will be able to determine if additional weeks will be added to the current 12 week benefit duration for state Reemployment Assistance,” DEO said in a statement. “Additional weeks would go into effect in January 2021, based on the average unemployment rate for the third calendar of 2020 and will apply to any new state Reemployment Assistance claims filed in 2021.”

The agency’s last sentence is most critical as it “additional weeks” would not provide additional benefits to those who have already applied and received benefits, but rather expand the window from 12 weeks to more for new applicants.

The actual number of additional weeks provided is determined by state law, which provides one extra week for every 0.5% above 5% the average unemployment rate for the third quarter is.

Example: Averaging rates of July, August, September 2020

5.0 percent = Current Level (12 weeks)

5.5 percent = 1 extra week (13 weeks)

6.0 percent = 2 extra weeks (14 weeks)

6.5 percent = 3 extra weeks (15 weeks)

7.0 percent = 4 extra weeks (16 weeks)

etc.

The average unemployment rate is certain to be above 5% when the number is released in October.

At the current rate, even a 5.0 percent unemployment rate for September would give a 7.9 percent average for the quarter.