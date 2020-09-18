WASHINGTON — A new book from journalist Bob Woodward reveals new details about attempts by Russia to hack into Florida’s election infrastructure during the 2016 election.

What You Need To Know Malware was so sophisticated it could erase voters in specific districts



F.B.I kept information classified to protect intelligence methods



St. Lucie and Washington counties among those impacted

According to Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” U.S. agencies had evidence Russians placed malware in the election registration system in at least two counties in Florida - St. Lucie County and Washington County. However, there was no evidence the malware had been activated.

“Voters are the true victims of these intrusions and they deserve the truth and transparency from their government,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) Florida in a Zoom interview with Spectrum News.

The book also cites sources that say the malware was so sophisticated it could erase voters in specific districts.

“There should be protocols in place that notify the public if some type of hacking has penetrated into our election databases,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R) Florida.

The F.B.I has kept this information classified to protect intelligence methods, sources and victims. Representatives Michael Waltz and Stephanie Murphy continue to push for more transparency.

“I think the continual little bits of information leaking out just demonstrate how unwise it was to keep voters in the dark about election meddling and how this confusion only serves to destabilize trust in our democracy,” Murphy explained.

There are now new protocols in place to alert election officials directly when an intrusion takes place but these lawmakers say more must be done in the future.

“We are working in this next bill to have the delegation, the congressional delegation should be notified. But, I still think the public should be notified,” Waltz said in a Skype interview with Spectrum News.