Two more local businesses have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating COVID regulations.

Investigators visited the Three Bear Inn in Marathon and the Risky Business Cafe in Lebanon this month. They say both locations were serving alcohol without food and people were seen ignoring social distancing rules.

More than 200 liquor licenses have been suspended statewide since the new regulations took effect.

Governor Cuomo also says he's stepping up enforcement at college bars. He says serious violations have already been found in Cortland, Madison and Oswego Counties.

In addition to losing their liquor license, businesses could face fines up to $10,000 per violation.