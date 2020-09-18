ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews from the American Red Cross Greater Orlando are heading to Pensacola to provide support following Hurricane Sally.

No matter what people need, "our mission is to help those guys out," he said.

John Lanzetti packed up the Red Cross van Thursday afternoon for a trip to provide assistance for anyone impacted by the storm in the panhandle.

“These containers are for coffee and water, we also have water over there,” said Lanzetti.

Lanzetti has seen a lot in his 20 years with the military, but now he’s working to help others as a Red Cross volunteer.

“I had no idea what doors are going to open when I put the application in the things we can do for community is amazing,” he said.

On his next mission, he doesn’t know what awaits him as Pensacola residents wait for help.

“We are coming up on the weekend so all those that evacuated, everyone is getting back in to town," Lanzetti said. "Now it’s going to be the first time they see their homes and realize they have 4, 5, 6 feet of water and not know what to do.

"They are going to be turning to help that’s why the red cross is there.”

Lanzetti said he plans to assist in any way he can.

“I know people out there are hurting, whatever I am going to do is help them a lot," he said. "Serve them a nice hot meal or some cold water, its helping people in the crisis that’s our goal, our mission to help those guys out.”

This will be Lanzetti's fifth mission this year. He recently returned from Texas after helping with Hurricane Laura.

Lanzetti plans to stay in Pensacola for the next two weeks.​