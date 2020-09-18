ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public schools kicked off football season Thursday night.

Before the games got underway, the district officials announced results of their first bi-weekly coronavirus testing on athletes, coaches, and trainers. It showed 1,403 tests were administered with five positive cases among the 19 high schools tested.

Parents attending the Dr. Phillips vs. Boone High School game were excited to be back cheering on their players.

“I think they are doing the best under the circumstances to not only keep the kids safe, but also keep adults and everyone who is participating as safe as possible,” said Kevin Rennie.

”I know they are trying to be safe and I respect that, but I also don’t know that it is necessary to keep testing these players," Gina Hatch said. "I think as a parent it is my responsibility to make sure that my player is healthy, strong, and if he’s not, as a parent it should be my responsibility to make sure that that’s going on."

This week, the district announced that five cases caused the Evans High School into quarantine and caused the cancellation of their game against West Orange scheduled for Thursday night.

The results of Orange County Schools next round of coronavirus testing for football should be announced in two weeks.