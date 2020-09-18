As communities continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Albany County officials are calling on federal leaders to help support those in need here in the Capital Region.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy used Thursday's coronavirus briefing to highlight the impact the pandemic has had on SNAP applications and food insecurity.

The county saw more than 300 new applicants for SNAP benefits in August of this year when compared to August 2019.

McCoy says he sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for Congress to pass another stimulus package that would allow the county to meet the increasing needs of its residents.

He says the longer the pandemic stretches into the fall and winter, the more difficult it will be for some families to put food on the table.

"This is going to affect us, as jobs don't come back and more and more people get laid off. We're going to have people needing more assistance in the county than we ever did before. But these numbers, we haven't seen in my eight years as county executive, my time in the legislature. These are huge numbers that we never had before, even with the recent recession of '08-'09. We didn't see an uptick of this magnitude," said McCoy.

County health officials say 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Of those 25 positives, 18 are connected to University at Albany students.